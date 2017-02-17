Boohoo given green light for second huge warehouse despite objections

Controversial plans to build a second huge warehouse at Boohoo, recently slated in a television documentary, have been given the green light by councillors.

The online fashion outlet, forced into defending its working conditions following a Dispatches investigation on Channel Four, can now press ahead with plans to build a second massive distribution centre on the Heasandford Industrial Estate.



Members of Burnley Borough Council’s Development Control Committee voted unanimously to pass the plans, which are likely to anger residents who have previously complained about the “blot on the landscape” ruining views from their homes.



The Burnley Express reported in 2014 that residents in Minehead Avenue, Torquay Avenue, Sutton Avenue and Horning Crescent had complained their views over the valley to Crown Point have been marred by the first multi-storey Boohoo building.



The new 163,000 sq. ft facility will stand almost 75ft tall and would operate 24 hours a day, seven day a week.



Boohoo has said the development will secure existing jobs and increase the number of staff by around 500.



While the application was recommended for approval, a number of objections were sent to Burnley Council.



Five of those have came from local residents and businesses who felt serious consideration should be given to the size and height of the proposed structure.



Lancashire Wildlife Trust has objected to the proposals stating that the site was identified as being of “High Wildlife Value” in the Burnley Wildlife Survey and was one of only a few such sites that were fully urban in nature. Burnley Civic Trust had also voiced its concerns.



Burnley MP Julie Cooper has promised to meet with Boohoo bosses over the concerns raised in the documentary.