Bookworm strikes gold in Lancashire Reading Trail

An avid reader has struck gold by hitting the books.

Poppy Grace Worthington (11) has earned both a gold award certificate and a book signed by an author for completing the Lancashire Reading Trail at Colne Library.

The bookworm has worked her way through a mountain of words to smash the challenge by reading and reviewing 50 books.

Poppy is pictured with the book she received, Noble Conflict, by Malorie Blackman, and her certificate.

Colne Library Manager, Karen Hill, said: “Poppy has done really well and enjoyed completing the challenge. The reading trail encourages children to read and gain recognition for their achievement.”