Brave auntie who shielded her niece from Manchester terror attack confirmed among victims

The family of a brave auntie who shielded niece from the Manchester Arena terror attack has confirmed she is among the dead.

Kelly Brewster, 32, who had been to the concert with her sister, Claire Booth, 34, and her 11-year-old niece, Hollie Booth, had been missing since the attack.



Tragically, her partner Ian Winslow wrote on Facebook last night the office worker wasn't one of the unidentified hospital patients.



He wrote: "Not sure how this works but it isn't good news. Kelly Brewster wasn't one of the unidentified hospital patients.



"She has sadly passed away in the terror attack yesterday.



"Kelly really was the happiest she has ever been and we had so many things planned together. My daughter Phoebe will be absolutely devastated like we all are."



Speaking yesterday about his family at the arena, Kelly's uncle, lorry driver Paul Dryhurst, 59, said: "Kelly has shielded Hollie and Claire from the damage.



"The three were walking out in single file, with Claire in front, Hollie behind her, and Kelly behind her.



"When the bomb has gone off the impact has broken Claire's jaw and broken Hollie's legs.



"They are both currently in hospital having nuts and bolts removed from all places.



"After the impact Claire had gone to Hollie but when she looked up she couldn't find Kelly. They lost her in all the commotion."