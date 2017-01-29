Brierfield house fire believed to be arson

Firefighters suspect a house fire in Brierfield this afternoon could have been started deliberately.

Fire crews from Nelson attended the blaze at the property on Clegg Street at just before 2-15pm today.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Firefighters from Nelson attended a fire involving an end-terraced property on Clegg Street.

"Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.

"The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. However, there were no injuries reported.

"Investigations into the cause of the fire continue."