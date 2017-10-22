Burnley 10k handed sponsorship boost

Burnley’s popular 10k road race has been handed a major sponsorship boost.

The Asda Foundation – the charitable arm of the international retailer – has agreed to support all events organised by Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All for the next three years.

The Foundation already supports Run For All’s hugely popular 10K series, which includes the Burnley event along with races in Lincoln, King’s Lynn, Nottingham, Hull, Leeds, York, Leicester, Bury and Sheffield.

And from next year it will also official partner Run For All’s longer distance events: the Yorkshire Marathon, Leeds Half Marathon and Sheffield Half Marathon.

The events are part of the lasting legacy of the late inspirational Jane Tomlinson CBE who raised £1.85m for children’s and cancer charities before her untimely death from cancer aged just 43 in 2007.

Mum-of-three Jane made headlines across the world by competing in a series of epic endurance challenges from the London Marathon, ironman and triathlon competitions, to a 4,200 mile cycle ride across the width of the USA – despite being diagnosed with incurable cancer.

The charity which bears her name has now raised in excess of £10m for good causes.

Asda Foundation Coordinator Mandy Rivett said: “Having enjoyed a five-year partnership with Run For All, we are absolutely delighted to further extend our involvement with the organisation’s fantastic events.

“It is gratifying to be a part of top quality events which raise such massive sums of money for a host of good causes. The Yorkshire Marathon, Leeds Half Marathon and Sheffield Half Marathon are already very successful and we look forward to helping them to develop still further.”

Mike Tomlinson, Run For All chief executive officer, said: “We are enormously grateful to the Asda Foundation.

“Thanks to their support we have been able to develop and expand our 10Ks and I’m sure that with this extended sponsorship, Run For All events will continue to go from strength to strength.”

For more information on the events series, go to www.runforall.com