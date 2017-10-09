Burnley and Nelson skydivers raise for Pendleside

A pair of workmates who pride themselves on keeping their feet firmly on the ground have raised £1,000 for Pendleside Hospice after completing a charity skydive.

Miles Harker from Nelson and Connor Durkin from Burnley - groundworkers at Dale Contactors Ltd - took the 15,000-foot plunge in what Miles said was an “exhilarating experience.”

The duo - sponsored by Dale - were treated to beautiful views across Lancaster and the coast, and thanked everyone for helping them hit their fundraising target.