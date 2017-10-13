Burnley cinema nominated for top award

Burnley’s Reel Cinema is hoping for a Hollywood ending after being shortlisted for a prestigious national award.

The cinema, which has recently undergone a huge £2m. transformation, has been nominated by The Screen Awards for Cinema of the Year 2017.

It finds itself up against 10 other venues in the 25 screens or over category – a figure that takes into account the number of other screens within a cinema’s chain.

Cinema manager Andy White said: “It’s a fantastic achievement to have been nominated for this award. It’s a nomination for all the hard work the staff have put in all year. I can’t praise them enough.

“They have had to endure all sorts these past few months and we have come out with a spectacular cinema at the end of it all.”

The new-look Reel Cinema has been a box office smash with film lovers in the town.

Work included a brand new foyer, new seating, new auditorium side lights, a complete refitting of the toilets and new carpets and flooring throughout.

“The feedback has been amazing,” said Andy. “The seating, the foyer, the VIP auditorium; all the work has been well received. We’re so proud of it.”

The Screen Awards recognise excellence in UK film distribution, exhibition, marketing, publicity and brand partnerships and celebrate more than box office figures, with creativity and innovation being seen as important in reaching audiences whether for a Hollywood blockbuster or independent release.

Andy added: “I have looked at some of the cinemas we are up against and there are some big names there. To be recognised alongside these, it shows that we are now able to compete with the bigger chains.

“If we were to win Cinema of the Year it would be incredible. It would just cap the year off.”

The winners will be announced on November 30th.