Burnley General ready for world record attempt

Burnley General Teaching Hospital are gearing up to be part of an exciting world record attempt alongside a host of other East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust members.

This year, the Royal College of Emergency Medicine is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the inception of emergency medicine, and to mark the occasion, ELHT will be taking part in a world record attempt in a country-wide effort to break the record for the number of people being taught cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) in two hours.

At 9:09am on Monday, October 9th, medical staff from ELHT will demonstrate and teach CPR to as many members of staff and the public as possible in what is a great opportunity to educate and inspire people about the work our A&E staff do, as well as pass on an important life-skill.

"Emergency Medicine is so important in East Lancashire and has made a real difference to the lives of millions," read a ELHT statement. "When an individual suffers an out-of-hospital heart attack, his survival depends greatly on receiving immediate CPR from a bystander.

"CPR is a life-saving technique that helps maintain some blood flow to the brain and heart, and can help buy time until paramedics arrive with more advanced care," the statement continued. "We are hopefully that the world record attempt will raise more awareness of CPR and, and ultimately help save lives."

The main theme of the event – besides the world record attempt - is 'Learn a Skill….Save a Life!' The attempt will take place in the main entrance of Burnley General Teaching Hospital, and if you would like to take part, please register free of charge via Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/world-record-cpr-event-tickets-38326894774.