Burnley hotel backs coast-to-coast canoe trip

Ahead of an epic coast-to-coast charity canoe trip, a pair of rowers have been given the support of a Burnley hotel to aid them on their mammoth challenge.

The intrepid duo of Andrew Wellock and Andrew Lambert - also known as Two Men One Boat - are to be sponsored by the award-winning Burnley Holiday Inn Express on their Leeds/Liverpool canal Odyssey through which they are aiming to raise £5,000 for Cancer Support Yorkshire.

Beginning on July 9th, the pair's 167-mile challenge will see them paddle from Liverpool to Goole on the east coast in seven days, with the two Andrews - both from Ilkley in Yorkshire - aiming to arrive in Burnley on the 11th.

"We just had to help," said the Holiday Inn Express' General Manager, Steve Walmsley. "Our hotel is positioned so close to the canal that it was obvious we should become involved in such an incredible project."

As well as providing accommodation, members of the hotel team will be paddling alongside and cycling along the canal as Two Men One Boat enter Burnley as well as seeing them off the morning after.

After Andrew Wellock was diagnosed with cancer in 2014, the pair will be raising for Cancer Support Yorkshire as a thank-you for all the support he received throughout his treatment, which began after he was referred to hospital when his dentist spotted marks on his tongue.

With the marks revealed to be throat cancer, two operations followed, with Andrew thinking he was in the all-clear before - eight months after - a consultant found nodes on his neck, which resulted in another operation, 22 stitches, and bouts of radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

"I was half way though my treatment when I came into contact with Cancer Support Yorkshire," said Andrew, who was inspired by his daughter Hannah, who has also dedicated herself to charity work. "I realised how lucky I was compared to a lot of other people who were going through a similar thing.

"I had so much support from my family and friends, it was very positive; you definitely need support to be able to come out the other side with hope," Andrew continued. "But for those who don't have this support, where do they go? This is where Cancer Support Yorkshire is invaluable."

Thrilled to have the support from the hotel chain, Andrew Lambert said: "It means a lot, we're very grateful. This will certainly help raise our profile and take us towards our fundraising goal.

“The plan is to hold some training sessions on the Leeds/Liverpool next to the hotel where the team can join us,” Andrew added.

The Two Men One Boat campaign is seeking sponsorship from any other interested parties, including companies or individuals willing to pledge money or other vital help. Find out more information by visiting https://www.facebook.com/2men1boat/ or read their blog at http://2men1boat.blogspot.co.uk.

To make a donation, head to the pair's JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Andrew-Lambert9, and for further information on Cancer Support Yorkshire visit http://cancersupportyorkshire.org.uk.