Burnley keeper Heaton named Community Champion

Clarets keeper Tom Heaton has been named Burnley FC in the Community's PFA Community Champion for the 2016/17 season.

The award, facilitated by the Professional Footballer’s Association (PFA), is given every season to a player from each club to recognise their outstanding contributions in community projects.

Tom was chosen by Burnley FC in the Community for his commitment to supporting and promoting the work of the club’s official charity and, as club captain, leading by example as an ambassador for creating positive change through the power of football.

Neil Hart, CEO of Burnley FC in the Community, said: “As a community champion, Tom sets the bar for players across the country. His positive attitude, unrelenting support and kind nature are qualities that we believe are vital in making our football community here in Burnley what it is.

"We can’t thank him and all the players enough for all their help this season," he added. "Congratulations, Tom!”

John Hudson, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility at the PFA, said: “The PFA believes that players who make that extra effort and contribution during the season should be recognised for their support and involvement in the local community.

"This award will hopefully raise awareness of the great contribution and importance many of our members attach to their roles off the pitch. We would like to offer our congratulations to this season’s recipient of the 2016/17 Community Champion Award.”