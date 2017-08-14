Burnley man found hanged at home

Police have confirmed that a 35-year-old Burnley man was found dead in his home.

Mr Alistair Eccles was found in a house in Underley Street, off Marsden Road, on Friday, August 11th.

A police spokesman said: "We were called shortly before 3am on August 11th following a report that a 35-year-old man had been taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital after he had been found hanging at an address on Underley Street, Burnley.

"He was sadly pronounced deceased at hospital. His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to the Coroner."

Mr Eccles was the former partner of Burnley reality television star Jessica Cunningham, who has appeared in The Apprentice and Celebrity Big Brother.