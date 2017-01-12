Burnley one of Europe's most profitable clubs according to UEFA report

The Clarets recorded the fourth-equal highest net profit of all the clubs in Europe in 2015.

The stunning news is contained in the official UEFA benchmarking report released today.

According to the document Burnley made a profit of £40m with a net profit margin of 38%.

The previous year Burnley ranked just 100th in the profit table.

The table was topped by Liverpool with a profit of £75m. - the third highest profit on record. Newcastle were second with £43m, Real Madrid third with £42m and Leicester City joint fourth with Burnley.

When it came to operating profit, Burnley recorded a figure of £54m ranking them tenth. Manchester United topped that list with an operating profit of £143m.

In terms of revenue, the Clarets came in 44th place.