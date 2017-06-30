Burnley park to host live music extravaganza

One of Burnley’s most beloved settings will play host to a mammoth day of live music next month.

Bands in the Park takes over Queens Park on Sunday, July 23rd, with seven belting acts raring to go.

Joe Publix, Barry Garlow, Deacon Brody, Roadkill Revival, Biscuit Bros, Inner Frenzy and Alexander and Tristesse are all on a lineup which will run from noon until 8pm.

Organiser Madge Nawaz said: “Queens Park used to host live music days like this years ago and we want to bring them back.

“I remember going to those shows and there being hundreds of people enjoying the music, having a nice, fun day out. We’re hoping for that same kind of atmosphere.

“Queens Park is a beautiful setting and it should be getting used more. Hopefully this will be the start of that.

“It’s going to be a family event with children’s rides, food, drink and of course some fantastic live acts.

“We want to grow it as big as possible and if there are any local businesses who would like to get involved from a sponsorship point of view then we would love to hear from them.”

Tickets for Bands in the Park are £3 with free entry for under 11s. They are available from Burnley Mechanics and www.skiddle.com.

Organisers can be contacted through the Burnley Live Facebook page.