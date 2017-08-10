Burnley shop set to be first to sell cannabis food supplement remedy

A shop, thought to be the first in the UK to sell a cannabis compound, which it is claimed can help with a raft of health problems, has opened in Burnley.

CBD R Us opened in Hargreaves Street on Monday and is dedicated to selling Cannabidiol, known as CBD, one of 113 active compounds within cannabis, that is legal in the UK, Europe and the USA.

The interior of CBD R Us

CBD is found in the seeds, stalk and flowers of cannabis plants and as it occurs naturally in significant quantities it is relatively easily extracted from the plant.

Shop owner Scott Hardacre (39) is selling CBD as a food supplement and also in a range of cosmetic products including body butter and lip salves.

Burnley born and bred, Scott, who has several years experience in the e-liquid business, has been trading online and it was such a success he decided to open a shop, which he believes is the only high street outlet in the UK dedicated to the sale of CBD.

He said: "So far the response from the public has been positive and trade is doing well."

CBD oil can be taken orally, rubbed on the skin or inhaled through vapour.

Hailed as a natural pain relief with anti-inflammatory properties, a study published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine found that CBD significantly reduced chronic inflammation and pain in some mice and rats.

CBD is already in use for some conditions that cause chronic pain, such as multiple sclerosis and fibromyalgia.

It is also thought to have benefits for epilepsy sufferers.

A license is not required for the shop and Scott said he is following guidelines set out by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency.

A spokesman for the MHRA said: "We have come to the opinion that products containing cannabidiol used for medical purposes are a medicine.

"Our primary concern is patient safety and we wish to reiterate that individuals using cannabidiol products to treat or manage the symptoms of medical conditions should discuss their treatment with their doctor."