Bus fleet's tribute to Manchester terror victims

The popular X43 bus service, which ferries passengers to and from Manchester, has made a touching tribute in light of the recent devastating terror attack to hit the city.

Transdev Burnley, which runs the service, changed the destination sign on the Witchway fleet to #WeLoveMCR.



A spokesman for the company said: "Our ladies carry a special destination this morning. Our thoughts and prayers with all those involved."

It is thought that dozens of people from the Burnley and Pendle area, including many children, attended the Ariana Grande pop concert at the Manchester Arena on Monday night when a suicide bomber exploded a device killing 22 people.