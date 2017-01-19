Company's ire leads to council's fly-tipping clean-up

After an engineering firm in Nelson threatened to move due to an abundance of refuse in the area, Pendle Borough Council have carried out an extensive clean-up operation.

PDS (CNC) Engineering Ltd – a precision manufacturing company which has worked with the likes of Rolls-Royce, Siemens, and General Electric – complained that the proliferation of litter on Cliffe Street was projecting a negative image as swathes of refuse was left “to fester”.

BEFORE: The state of the streets around Cliffe Street in Nelson lead one engineering company to consider leaving.

Staff, who claimed that the issues were caused by “overflowing bins not being properly collected”, were forced into contacting the council several times a week to deal with the “untenable” situation.

In response to the issues, Philip Mousdale, Pendle Council’s Corporate Director, said: “We’ve given the street an extra sweep. As a matter of routine, our street-cleansing teams sweep and remove fly-tipped items from Cliffe Street on a weekly basis.

“Last week, probably due to the poor weather conditions on the scheduled day of collection, some residents didn’t take their grey bins to the collection point,” he added. “As a result the bins weren’t emptied. It is possible these bins were later put out on the wrong day.”

Prior to the council addressing the issues in the area, Mr Getty, a purchaser at PDS, had said: “We as a business are considering leaving the area. “We cannot have the kinds of customers we are working with [being] trailed through such filth,” he explained.

“After almost 30 years of operating here, the situation is becoming almost untenable,” Mr Getty added. “We honestly want to resolve the situation before we are forced to look for an alternative.”

Pendle Council’s Anti-Social Behaviour Officer has since visited the site to engage with residents, with Mr Mousdale commenting: “We’ve been trying to tackle problems with littering and fly-tipping not only in the Cliffe Street area near PDS Engineering but also across Pendle for some time now.

“We fine people for fly-tipping,” Mr Mousdale said. “We’re asking PDS Engineering and residents to help us if they spot people letting neighbourhoods down.”