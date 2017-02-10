Costa Coffee to open in Nelson

Pendle Council is raising a cup of Costa today to celebrate the news that Costa Coffee will be starting work on a new cafe in Nelson this month.

Coun. Mohammed Iqbal, Leader of Pendle Council said: “Costa will be a brilliant new addition to Pendle Rise Shopping Centre, in a great, accessible location in the heart of town.”



Costa is taking a 10-year lease in a large unit opposite Wilko and Store Twenty One and alongside Boots, close to the bus/rail interchange.



“It shows that there’s growing confidence in Nelson, with key national as well as local businesses putting down strong roots in our town,” said Coun. Iqbal.

“Our long term plan with a clear vision for a new Nelson is paying off.



“It’s taken over five years of collaboration with local organisations and retailers and nearly £4 million of external funding to radically improve Nelson,” he explained.



“Filling shops which have lain empty shows that the town is on the up.



“It’s time for everyone to talk up the town and enjoy its assets."



The investment in Nelson has included re-introducing slow traffic through the centre with more parking, an attractive tree-lined boulevard and central amphitheatre with Nelson Shuttle sculpture and new parking on Scotland Road.



Debbie Hernon, centre manager of Pendle Rise, said: “Costa is just the start of a new step forward for the shopping centre which already boasts a strong line up including Card Factory, Poundworld, Specsavers and Home Bargains.



“Recently we worked with Pendle Council, Wilko and other organisations on a win a shop competition for the centre which was won by young entrepreneur, Sameera Shahid with her new business Sam’s Beauty Box.



“Costa is the first of a number of deals we’ll be announcing soon which will bring a fresh line up of national and regional tenants to the centre."



Coun. Iqbal added: “As Leader of Pendle Council I am committed to working with Fairacre Asset Management Ltd, the new landlords of Pendle Rise, to bring more businesses into the centre.

“And we’re looking forward to a new cafe culture in Nelson and some sunshine to enjoy it.

“Costa is opening in early summer - it’s perfect timing!”



Anyone interested in locating their business in Nelson or anywhere in Pendle can contact Hassan Ditta, Pendle Council’s Employer Engagement Officer for a chat on 01282 661677 or email the team: business.support@pendle.gov.uk