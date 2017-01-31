Fishy business at Roughlee Primary School

Roughlee Primary School children have been treated to a special seafood treat in the new year after a talk and assembly from an award-winning chef.

As part of the Little Oysters Cookery Club, designed to educate youngsters about seafood, Antony Shirley, the executive chef from the award-winning Seafood Pub Company, gave a seafood talk to the whole school during morning assembly.

The demo explained the importance of seafood in the diet and where fish comes from, with Antony even bringing along some real-life fish produce to show the children.

Antony said: “We travel up and down the country visiting primary schools to deliver the demonstrations, so we were thrilled when Roughlee Primary School were keen to get involved.

“I showcased a number of different fish produce including monkfish, salmon, cod, sardines, mackerel, skate, haddock, oysters, and mussels. The children were amazed and some had never seen fish on this scale!”

With a Q&A session at the end, children were able to ask Antony anything they liked regarding seafood, while Mark Elliott, headteacher at Roughlee Primary School, said: “It was a pleasure to have Antony involved in our morning assembly.

“The talk was really informative and the children enjoyed the visit. It was great to open their eyes to new types of food, helping them to understand where it comes from and why it’s a great addition to their diet.”

Antony will be following up on the demonstration by visiting the school again to make fishcakes with the children - an interactive session in which children will learn first-hand how to make fishcakes.

The Seafood Pub Company has ten venues in total, with the Barley Mow, Assheton Arms, Forest and Roosters Bistro all located close by to Roughlee Primary School.

Practicing what they preach, each venue in the group serves pub classics, plus a selection of great seafood dishes and sensational seafood specials at the weekend.