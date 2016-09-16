Out of work claimants rise but job market remains buoyant

The number of people claiming out of work benefits has risen again in Burnley, latest figures show.

Residents claiming Universal Credit increased this August by 11% or 165 more people, up to 1,680, from the previous year.

However, in the 18 to 24 age group there was just a 1% increase and the overal figure is down 29% from August, 2010.

In Pendle, claimants of all ages rose in August by 6% up to 1,185 people, but the 18 to 24 age group saw a 5% decrease from last year.

Ken O’Shea, Pennine employer and partnership manager at Burnley Jobcentre, said: “The job market remains buoyant and we continue to work with a number of employers to support unemployed people into work.

“We have just run a successful recruitment for the new TK Maxx store opening shortly in Colne where 11 of our unemployed customers found work.

“Hats off to TK Maxx for taking social responsibility seriously and demonstrating their commitment to social justice. I call upon all employers to give unemployed people a chance and encourage unemployed people to take the jobs available. There are also currently 46 vacancies at Boohoo.

“We are also running two campaigns up to October 14th – Feeding Britain’s Future and Universal Credit Opening Up Work.”