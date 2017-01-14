Lunch set for overhaul after research shows 66% in North West do not take lunch breaks

After research showed that two thirds of residents in the North West do not take a lunch break at work for a variety of reasons, a campaign has started to offer a workplace or social environment the chance to receive a unique canteen kit.

With reasons such as expenses, hassle, and the opportunity to get more work done over lunch being the most common reasons for abstaining from taking a break, Holland's Pies want to tackle this issue head on and bring back the lunchtime occasion.

Groups, workplaces, and households across the North West are being given the chance to ‘kit up their canteens’ this winter, after research conducted through Google surveys with 1,005 residents revealed that just 38 per cent of locals take a regular lunch break.

Leanne Holcroft, Brand Manager at Holland’s Pies, commented: “We were shocked to see so many people going without their lunch break during the working day, especially for reasons such as time, hassle and a lack of facilities."

One in five say they do not have the time to take a lunch break, with a further five per cent claiming they don’t have anywhere to cook or store their food and men less likely to take their lunch break than women.

Having seen the results of a 1,000-person survey, Holland's Pies felt compelled to launch a new Hunger Buster campaign which will see it provide a ‘kitchen or canteen kit out’ to a worthy cause with the most persuasive appeal. Comprising of a fridge, a microwave, and a stash of Holland’s brand new 'Micro 2 Go' slices, the prize package will help tackle the lunchtime lows.

"We know there are some great convenient options on the go and we feel very strongly that people should have access to such snacks – even when they’re low on time or budget," added Leanne. "We’re delighted to be launching our Hunger Busters campaign and we can’t wait to hear from local business, student houses, community groups, and families that feel they’d benefit from our prize.”

Organisations and groups wanting to enter can visit Holland’s Facebook page or blog for full details on how to enter. Judges will be looking for personality, originality, and strength of case within the winning entry with a shortlist being put to the public vote in February this year.