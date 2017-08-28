Mill worker ‘looks to future’ after four-figure award

A former mill worker is looking to the future after receiving a four-figure settlement from his former employers

Brian Haworth (79) was never provided with hearing protection or warned of the dangers of noise when working in close proximity to weaving machinery during his time at Qualitex Yarns Ltd – later known as Mitrelle Ltd – between 1967 and 1974.

Brian worked at Park Mill in Burnley for Qualitex Yarns as a crimper, a role which saw him monitor and maintain yarns and spindles as machinery was operating.

He began to suffer gradual hearing loss and was advised to contact specialist workplace illness lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to investigate whether the issues could be related to his working life. It was found that they were indeed the cause and Brian secured a four-figure settlement from his former employer.

Mark Allen, Head of the Workplace Illness Team in Sheffield at Irwin Mitchell, said: “This case is an important reminder as to why workers should always be provided with proper training and safety advice when working in environments where they are likely to be exposed to high levels of noise

“Employers simply cannot underestimate the importance of providing their workers with everything they require to undertake their jobs in a safe and effective manner.”

Now after the legal experts helped him secure a settlement from Mitrelle Ltd, Brian has spoken of his relief at being able to look positively towards the future.

Brian recalled: “The mill was always very noisy and with spindles running at around 7,000 rpm, they tended to make a high-pitched piercing noise. The machinery was never switched off and would run all day everyday unless there was any planned maintenance.

“While it has been hard to come to terms with the hearing loss, this settlement has given me a more positive outlook for the future as I know these funds will ensure I can continue to get the care, support and hearing aids I need to get the best from life.”