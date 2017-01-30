Pendle shop rings in Chinese New Year in style

A Pendle Farm Shop and Bistro will be celebrating Chinese New Year as the Year of the Rooster begins with their biggest ever giveaway and a themed menu.

Roaming Roosters Farm Shop and Bistro, based in Higham, East Lancashire, are usually champions of British dishes, but are turning their sustainable farming, traditional butchery and cooking techniques to include an oriental twist for the next ten days, to celebrate the Chinese Year which shares their name.

The establishment will be following Chinese tradition, with Geoff Mellin of Roaming Roosters saying: “It’s Chinese tradition to give red envelopes to loved ones for good luck for Chinese New Year, so we’ll be doing the same with every customer in the Farm Shop and table in Bistro, some of which will contain a great range of prizes including a meal for six in the Bistro and luxury meat boxes in the Farm Shop”.

The Bistro will be serving a range of Chinese specials for the next ten days, and will be serving Chinese banquets on the evenings of Thursday 26th to Saturday 28th January including the Chinese favourites of crispy duck, salt and pepper dishes, and sweet and sour options.

Joycelyn Neave of Seafood Pub Company, who run Roosters Bistro, said: “When we saw it was the Chinese Year of the Rooster, we couldn’t miss the opportunity to turn our hands to something a bit different and bring a taste of the orient to Pendle. We hope our customers will come and try something a bit different, experience a different culture and hopefully they’ll pick up a winning ticket too!”.

“We’ve had great fun getting ready for it, and decorating the store with a taste of the orient.” she added.