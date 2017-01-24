Pendle unemployment slashed by over a third since 2010

The number of unemployed benefits claimants in Pendle has decreased by 38% since 2010, statistics have shown, with just 2.6% of the economically active population aged 16 to 64 without work.

Figures also showed that the total number of unemployed claimants in Pendle seeking Jobseeker's Allowance and Universal Credit in December 2016 was just 1,065, which is 35 lower than in December 2015 and 50 lower than November 2016.

Of those 1,065 claimants, 230 were aged 18 to 24, which is also 35 lower than in December 2015, with Andrew Stephenson MP saying: “We start the New Year with another encouraging set of figures.

"With a record-high employment rate for women and over half-a-million more disabled people in work over the last three years, we have made real progress creating a strong economy and we will continue that work.”