Turnover up as pub company expands

A restaurant group is set to continue its expansion plans after expanding into the white rose county.

The Seafood Pub Company, has seen its turnover leap by 45 per cent after adding new pubs to its roster.

The gastropub firm, founded in 2010, recorded revenues of £7.15m for the year ending December 31, 2016, and also saw its pre-tax losses fall by 77 per cent to £70,175.

During that year it opened the Alma Inn in Laneshawbridge, Roosters Bistro in Higham, and Forest at Fence.

Already this year it has taken over the Fleece at Addingham in Yorkshire and the Inn at South Stainley near Harrogate.

Managing director, Joycelyn Neve, was born and bred in Blackpool and is the daughter of Chris Neve – a well-known figure in the fishing industry in Fleetwood and who masterminds the sourcing of the fish for the pubs.

Joycelyn said: “This has been a very exciting year of growth for the Seafood Pub Company.

“Not only have we expanded our offering to Lancashire, we have made our mark across the border in Yorkshire with the opening of two new venues.

“Our latest addition, the Inn at South Stainley, near Harrogate, opened just last week following a six-month refurbishment with brand new bar, restaurant, function suite and 12 bedrooms.

“Every opening creates jobs for local, talented people who we are proud to call our ‘seafood soldiers’ and with 12 venues now open, there are some fantastic opportunities to grow with us.

“We’re looking forward to announcing further growth for the Seafood Pub Company in the year ahead.”

The company had a cash injection last year when Penta Capital invested £18m in the firm to acquire a majority share and money for growth.