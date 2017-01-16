Businesswoman Sameera has success boxed off after Dragon's Den style contest

Faced with the threat of redundancy Sameera Shahid decided to launch her own business.

And she went one better and nailed success, quite literally, in a Dragon’s Den style competition run by Pendle Rise Shopping Centre to win free premises for a year in the heart of Nelson town centre.

Sam’s Beauty Box enjoyed a VIP opening on Friday and marks the start of big things for Sameera who said: “I’m so excited about my new venture, not just for myself but for the benefits we are going to bring for many people in Nelson. I feel very passionate about my home town and I want to see it thrive.”

Sameera entered the competition as her job as an employment experience assessor for health and social care and beauty therapy was under threat.

Nelson born Sameera (34) is a former pupil of Marsden Primary and the former Edge End High schools. She trained at colleges in Blackburn and Accrington to gain her level three diploma in health and beauty and preparation to teach in the lifelong sector.

Sameera topped this with a higher national diploma qualification in business at Nelson and Colne College and she is now trained to deliver bridal and party makeup, hair cutting and styling, high definition brows, makeup, massages, nail and foot care, henna art bar and Eastern Accu pressure facials.

She also has experience demonstrating her skills to a live audience, holding tutorials and fashion shows.

Her new business will also provide alternative therapies such as Indian head massage and Thai foot massage. She is also planning to take on four apprentices.

Among the guests at the launch of Sam’s Beauty Box were Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson and Coun. Mohammed Iqbal, Leader of Pendle Council, who said “We’ve worked with Pendle Rise Shopping Centre in Nelson for this fantastic competition and Sameera is a worthy winner of the prize valued at over £30,000.

"Not only has she won a 100ft retail unit in Pendle Rise free of rent and rates for a year Sameera will also benefit from a free package of support to help get her new business underway".

This includes retail mentoring by neighbouring store Wilko and financial, business and marketing support from Pendle Council’s Economic Development Team and a £1,000 advertising campaign which has been donated by 2BR Radio.

Competition organiser and Pendle Rise Centre Manager Debbie Hernon said: “Sameera is passionate about her new enterprise and joining our Pendle Rise retail community.

“The launch of her business gets the New Year off to a great start.”

Another string to Sameera’s bow that wowed the judges is the fact she will be offering nail and foot care facilities for people in Nelson with mobility issues.

She said: “My dad had a stroke in 2015 and I realised there weren’t many facilities in Nelson that offered nail and foot care services for those who have mobility issues.

“With my knowledge of massages and rehabiltation I can offer rehabilitation packages for those who have issues with mobility by providing them a deep tissue massages in all the affected areas."

Sameera has also received a business start-up grant for £2,000 and a premises improvement grant for £700 from Pendle Council as part of its Gearing Up for Growth campaign.

Jeannie Pritchard of Fairacre Asset Management Ltd, the new landlords of Pendle Rise, said:“We’re delighted to provide this opportunity for a young entrepreneur to fulfil her retail ambition.

“Sam’s Beauty Box will be a welcome addition to the retail mix of Pendle Rise and demonstrates our commitment to driving the centre forward.”

Paul Collins, Pendle Council’s Town Centre Regeneration Officer, who was also one of the Dragon’s Den judges, said:“This is a great example of partnership working to support retail businesses in Pendle.

Advice and information on grants for new entrepreneurs like Sameera and also for established businesses is available at www.pendle.gov.uk/business.

People are also welcome to give Paul a ring on 01282 661677 for a chat about support available, or email the team:business.support@pendle.gov.uk.