Cake-maker extraordinaire to film with Channel 4 at local summer fair

With Channel 4 camera crews set to make an appearance to film segments of one of their shows, the Burnley and Pendle branch of Cats Protection's Summer Fair is set to be quite the event.

Taking place tomorrow at The Little Marsden Parish Centre in Nelson, the fair - which will take place from noon to 4pm with free entry - is sure to be a must-see event, with a range of attractions including a visit from a special guest.

A regular on Channel 4's Extreme Cake Makers TV show, Molly Robbins from Molly’s Creative Cakes will be attending the event to present the branch of the Cats Protection organisation with a special cake while a film crew will also be present to film segments for the show.

For more information, head to the Burnley and Pendle Cats Protection website at http://www.burnley.cats.org.uk/