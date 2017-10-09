Calico's profits will boost the borough

Successful Burnley company The Calico Group has announced a huge increase in its turnover – money which will be reinvested in the community.

Publishing its annual accounts ahead of Burnley Business Week, The Calico Group has seen an increase of 17% to its consolidated annual turnover, taking it to £37m. for 2016/17.

Since The Calico Group is comprised of not-for-profit companies and charities, surpluses are being put back into funding local employment opportunities, the creation of new homes for the town, and services for vulnerable people in the community.

Projects for the area include:

• £1.2m. programme of works to improve properties across the Brunshaw estate, improving quality of accommodation and reducing heating costs for local residents;

• The creation of Jane’s Place, the first complex needs recovery refuge in the North, providing a safe place to stay and treatment for people affected by domestic abuse;

• The new Gateway complex, a wellbeing project that will provide support and employment training to homeless and vulnerable people, helping them to find work and lead independent lives;

• Calico is also building 140 new homes across Burnley at a cost of £15m. and has spent £21m. on its existing housing stock over the past five years;

• Calico plans to invest another £40m. in the next four years.

In the past 12 months, Calico has created more than 20 apprenticeship placements in construction, painting and decorating, office work and caretaking.

Calico currently employs 650 members of staff and more than 60 apprentices in total.

Anthony Duerden, chief executive of The Calico Group, said: “Calico is a not-for-profit charitable group, and we have no shareholders or investors.

“This means all our surpluses are driven right back into services that benefit our local community and make a real difference to people’s lives here in Burnley.

“We’re also seeing the impact of our investments on the Burnley economy with small businesses and charities benefiting from new homes being built locally, and also through the creation of new jobs for Burnley people.”