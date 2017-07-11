Call for Blues Festival volunteers

A plea for volunteers has been made by the organsiers of this year’s Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival.

Colne Town Council will deliver the festival for the first time over August Bank Holiday weekend and is asking the public for its help.

Colin Hill, Chief Executive Officer for Colne Town Council, said: “Councillors made the very brave and ambitious decision to deliver the festival itself, rather than see it end.

“It was always recognised that up to now, all activities getting the festival up and running, including sourcing the fantastic array of artists that have been lined up, could be delivered with lots of commitment by town councillors, our appointed artistic director, my number two Naomi and myself.

“However, when coming to delivery of the event itself, many more helpers are needed on the ground to be able to cover all of the things needing to be done over this intensive three day period.

“With this in mind, we need as many volunteers as we can muster to help us from around 9am in the morning until possibly 2am each of the three days. As is normal with music festival type events, volunteers will be fed, watered and receive a ticket(s) to one of the events free of charge with the number of tickets depending upon how many sessions they volunteer for.

“Ideally we need people with administrative, selling, customer facing, crowd management, logistical and bar management experience already, or skills that will suit these roles.

“For any young person over 16 but not yet experienced in the workplace, also wanting to gain some hands-on experience of what running an event like this entails, what a great opportunity to be part of something exciting, but also very challenging to cut your teeth on.”

An initial briefing meeting will be held on Thursday, August 3rd, at Colne Town Hall with sessions starting at 2pm and 7pm each running for a maximum of one hour.

If anyone is interested then send an email to ceo@colnetowncouncil.org.uk.

More details can be found at www.bluesfestival.co.uk.