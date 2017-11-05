Car deliberately set on fire in Colne

A car was deliberately set on fire in Colne in the early hours of this morning.
Firefighters from Colne were called out at just after 2-30am to a car on fire in North Street.
A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "A car had been deliberately set alight and a fire engine and crew from Colne responded to the call from the police.
"The fire crew used two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire. There were no casualties."
