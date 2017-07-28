Cat's Whiskers of a reunion brought purrfect result for hospice

Revellers, who re-lived the best times of their lives at a reunion to celebrate two of Burnley’s most iconic nightclubs, danced their way to raising £1,210 for a cause close to many hearts.

For that was the amount donated to the Pendleside Hospice from ticket sales for the Cat’s Whiskers and Hop reunion night.

The event was organised in a matter of weeks after an appeal from Down Under from former Burnley nurse Debbie Heron.

Her plea for the get together to be arranged to coincide with her visit home from Australia attracted so much support in the Burnley Express and on social media DJs Chris Byrne, Steve Hindley, Pat Carter and Leigh Bickerstaff, who all used to work at both clubs, got their heads together to make it happen.

Hundreds of people packed into Project nightclub in Hammerton Street and helping to spin the discs was former DJ Andrew Pickles who flew in from his home in Australia for the party.

Chris said: “It was a fantastic night and to raise this amount was a terrific achievement.

“Thanks to everyone who came along on the night, it really was one of the best events Burnley has seen in a while and plans are on the cards to do it again.”