Cause of mystery odour sniffed out

A mystery smell, that left hundreds of residents across Burnley and Padiham holding their noses on Tuesday night, has been identified.



It is believed the strange TCP like odour was caused by a blaze at a factory on the Altham Industrial estate.

The fire broke out in an oven at Langtec, a company that manufactures and supplies composite tubes.

Crews from Padiham and Hyndburn were called to the factory at around 8-30pm.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "It wasn't a big fire but we believe that is what caused the strange smell."

Dozens of people took to social media about the whiff which wafted over Padiham and also several areas of Burnley and as far away as Pendle.

The majority of people said it smelt like TCP or Germolene and many came up with various theories as to what could have caused it including one suggestion that it was caused by paranormal activity.