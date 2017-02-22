Charity walk to help the needy

A charity walk in aid of the Minhaj Welfare Foundation is being hosted for women on Sunday.

Raising Smiles for Palestine and Syria has been organised by the Minhaj Sisters, Nelson, and is open to all women.

The charity provides basic necessities, such as food, for those living in impoverished countries. It also provides access to education and helps people to gain employment.

Participants will begin at 10am at Minhaj-Ul-Quran Mosque, Brunswick Street, Nelson, and will journey to the Singing Ringing Tree, Crown Point Road, Burnley. They will then walk back.

Children are welcome to attend but under 16s must be accompanied by a guardian.

To donate or register please call 01282 723455 or send an email to mylsistersnelson@gmail.com