Chill till? It's a yes from me

How annoyed do you get when the person in front of you in the queue for a supermarket till seems to have all the time in the world?

Do you get completely wound up when someone insists on counting out the exact change rather than whacking the bill on to their plastic and moving swiftly on?

How about the person in front of you who suddenly decides to charge back up the aisles because they have forgotten something?

I am sure you have all been infuriated by these things at some point or another.

But not me, well not often!

I enjoy any chance I get to step off the merry-go-round of life for a moment, take a moment to reflect on life, everything and the universe.

We don’t get long on this mortal coil.

And that means my time cannot be any more important than anyone else’s time.

In January I performed a metaphoric “hats off” to Tesco.

The supermarket giant trialled a “chill lane” at its branch in Scotland, and invited customers in to the lane by way of a sign which read “Feel free to take as long as you need to go through this checkout today”.

That is the sort of attitude I really like and I would be happy to take my meat and two veg to that counter any time I was passing knowing that there would be no till rage if I actually passed the time of day making conversation with the member of staff serving me.

I would happily use that lane, safe in the knowledge that no one is going to give me a death stare, or worse, if I ask if someone can go and find some forgotten items for me.

And I would be delighted to use a chill lane and get rid of a pocketful of loose change rather than haul it around with me for another day or two.

Life is all too often played in something like a fast forward mode.

And I for one would live an opportunity to chill out a bit more while going about the daily tasks of a normal life.