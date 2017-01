Firefighters attended a chimney fire in Colne dealing with a heavily smoke logged property.

The fire started at just before 4-45 pm yesterday (Friday) at a house on Atkinson Street, Colne.

Two fire engines from Colne attended the fire that had started in the chimney breast and roof void of the property.

Heavily smoke logged when firefighters arrived at the scene, crews used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported.