Christmas jobs present for Pendle

Unemployed Pendle residents are being urged to apply for the hundreds of jobs currently available across the area in the run-up to Christmas.

Major Nelson employer Morrisons has already offered 45 work trials to applicants at its Woodhead’s abattoir in Colne, while 400 positions need to be filled at Burnley-based online retailer Boohoo.com.

Morrisons worked closely recently with Nelson Jobcentre Plus in its recruitment drive to recruit up to 50 new staff for its abattoir.

Morrisons is offering a wide variety of jobs and apprenticeships available ranging from general operative, warehouse person, meat packer to the more skilled positions of butchers, trimmers and experienced abattoir staff.

To support Pendle customers with their applications Nelson Jobcentre worked in tandem with Lancashire Adult Learning to deliver a “Get That Job” course which prepared people for the application process and coached them on interview techniques.

Hayley Noblet, Morrisons Manufacturing people manager, said: “I am overwhelmed by the support received from Jobcentre Plus as they did a fantastic job organising and promoting the recruitment event and interviews.

“The preparation work with the candidates was evident as the calibre and enthusiasm of the attendees was to a very high standard.”

Morrisons has offered 45 customers a two-week work trial that upon successful completion would lead to permanent employment in their abattoir.

Morrisons Manufacturing abattoir in Colne currently employs more than 700 people.

Chris Polding, Morrisons Manufacturing operations manager, said: “I would like to commend the Jobcentre on its hard work and flexibility in planning the recent recruitment event.

“The candidates arrived well prepared, gave excellent examples following the great work by their work coaches and each candidate arrived dressed smartly.

“The enthusiasm from the candidates has been particularly impressive which, as an employer, is always great to see.

“Following this demonstration of professionalism and support the Jobcentre will be a key link between the local and wider community and Morrisons Woodhead’s Colne.”