Civic launch for book that is unique tribute to historic town

Writer and historian Geoff Crambie was given the civic seal of approval at a special launch of his tenth and final book.

The Mayor and Mayoress of Pendle Coun. David Whalley and his wife Barbara went along to the launch of A Colne Scrapbook last Saturday.

Held at Colne Bookshop, where the book will be exclusively available from, the civic couple were among the first to buy their copy.

Coun. Whalley said: "The book certainly looks impressive and covers everything from the past in Colne.

"It is a wonderful tribute to Colne."

A Colne Scrapbook also has a special meaning for Coun. Whalley as it features his uncle, John Whalley, who was the mayor in 1963.

Geoff said: "I was thrilled to see the Mayor and Mayoress because I never expected them to come along.

"There was an excellent response from the people of Colne and one person bought two copies to be sent out to ex Colners who now live in Canada."

A Colne Scrapbook is a 141-page tome packed with photographs, drawings, newspaper articles, tickets and programmes from events over the years to give a snapshot of the town’s rich and varied heritage.

From photographs of iconic buildings the town has lost, including the Cloth Hall, Alkincoates Hall, Emmott Hall, the Wesleyan chapel and Grindlestonehurst House, to cricket and football teams in the town, the book has been three years in the making for Geoff.

There are several images of well known Colners next to pictures from Geoff’s own family album as his life is weaved in with the town he loves.

To add to the gravitas of the occasion, the Mayoress wore the Birtwistle diamond ring, a tradition long held in the town for many years.

The ring was donated to the town by Mr Peter Birtwistle, a native of Colne who emigrated to Canada and died in 1927. He left his fortune to the town where he was born and bred the ring in the trust of Colne Town Council with instructions for the Mayoress to wear for civic events, but only those that take place in the town.

A Colne Scrapbook is available from Colne Bookshop priced at £40.