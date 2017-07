Clarets midfielder Jeff Hendrick has been found not guilty of violent disorder by a jury at the Circuit Criminal Court in Dublin.

The 25-year-old had pleaded not guilty to the alleged offence outside a nightclub in Dublin in October 2013.

The jury returned a unanimous not guilty verdict after just 30 minutes but Hendrick’s co-accused, Jonathan Doran, was found guilty of violent disorder.

Hendrick cost £10.5m from Derby County last year.