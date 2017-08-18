Clarets' new betting partner set to be a winner

Burnley Football Club is betting on a new partnership with bookmaker Ladbrokes to bring success on and off the field.

The Clarets have announced the company as its new official UK betting partner in a three-year deal which will see Ladbrokes providing betting services at Turf Moor on every match-day.

The partnership will also give Ladbrokes a prominent presence on the official club website, the Cricket Field Stand and social media channels to support betting activity prior to all games, including LED advertising, advertising on the giant screen, and in the match-day programme.

Fans will see Labrokes branding internally and externally on the Cricket Field Stand, previously sponsored by David Fishwick.

Burnley FC commercial director Anthony Fairclough added: “This will create a lot of new experiences for the fans, which will be delivered by Ladbrokes, and some exciting offers during the course of the seasons to come.

“We look forward to welcoming Ladbrokes and not only will it involve major exposure at Turf Moor, it will see a full betting service offered to the fans through the concourses, as well as their branding on the Cricket Field Stand, which was previously sponsored by David Fishwick.

“I would like to say, on the record, that we are thankful to David for his long-term support and commitment to the club in the many years he has sponsored the stand and hope that continues.”

Ladbrokes head of PR, Jessica Bridge said: “We are very excited at Ladbrokes to be forming this dynamic partnership with Burnley Football Club as another enthralling Premier League season gets underway.

“It promises to be an exciting season ahead for the club and we would like to wish the manager, the players and all the fans the very best of luck.”