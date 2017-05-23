Search

Clitheroe vigil to show solidarity with Manchester

The aftermath of the deadly bombing

People in the Ribble Valley will gather tonight for a candlelit vigil at Clitheroe Castle gates in memory of the victims of last night's deadly Manchester bombing.

Organised by Clitheroe resident Katei Blezard, people are being asked to meet at the castle gates at 6 pm tonight for the open event to show the town stands together against terrorism.

Police say 22 people were killed and dozens injured in the terrorist attack at Manchester Arena, where US pop star Ariana Grande had performed a sell-out show.

Children were among the victims.

