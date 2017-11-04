College countdown to Christmas with Winter Wonderland spectacular

Preparations are well underway for the fourth Winter Wonderland at Burnley College.

The event will be held on Saturday, December 2nd and the campus will be transformed into a winter wonderland for the day between 10am and 3pm.

This is the fourth year that Burnley College has staged the event and there will be food and drink stalls, crafts stalls, activities and quieter areas suitable for younger children.

Among the activities lined up for the day are Wizard of Oz interactive stories, festive craft activities, ice skating, visit Santa, Build a Snowman and an igloo, paint your own decorations, gift stalls and face painting.

Visitors can also pre-register via website www.burnley.ac.uk to receive a free festive stocking filler.