Colne accountants bring up their century

A Colne accountancy firm has celebrated their centenary, marking 100 years in business with local MP, Andrew Stephenson a guest of honour at the ceremony.

Hargreaves, Brown & Benson Chartered Accountants (HBB) have been practicing since 1917 and, to recognise the landmark occasion, MP for Pendle, Andrew Stephenson, was on hand to kick off the celebrations.

Mr Stephenson MP was a guest of honour at a ceremony at the firm’s offices where he cut the ribbon on a brand new plinth standing in the lobby, showcasing an original ledger from their first year of trading.

“I’m delighted and honoured to be here to celebrate the centenary of Hargreaves, Brown & Benson," he added. "It’s a remarkable achievement for a thriving and exceptional local business.”

When HBB first opened their premises the country had just been subjected to bread rationing during the First World War and you would have thought it would have been an extremely difficult time to begin a new business.

But HBB thrived and now, from their offices in Bond Street, Colne, they employ over 30 members of staff and can boast an enviable client list.

HBB Senior Partner, Steven Wood, said: “It is wonderful to be commemorating 100 years of Hargreaves, Brown & Benson and I would like to thank Andrew for coming here today to help us celebrate by unveiling our brand new centenary stand, which will have pride of place in reception for all to see.

"It is truly a milestone year for us and we can only hope that the next 100 years can be as successful as the previous,” he continued.