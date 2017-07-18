Colne Day set to become annual event

The first ever Colne Day was a roaring success.

Writer and historian Geoff Crambie hit upon the idea after his tenth and final book, A Colne Scrapbook, was so popular after it was launched last month he decided to hold a second signing and make the day a celebration of the town he loves so much.

Geoff (74) said: "Yet again I was bowled over by the interest and support shown in my book and also for the idea of a Colne Day.

"It was a superb celebration of our history and heritage and although we have lost some great buildings we can still remember them."

Staged at Colne Book Shop, Geoff took along a selection of items from his extensive collection of memorabilia he has built up over several decades.

The focal point was a piece of authentic Colne slate Geoff salvaged from the Cloth Hall in 1953 when it was demolished.

Geoff was only a boy at the time and this was when his fascination with local history began. And also his hobby of collecting, everything from street signs to chunks of metal and stone from buildings that are now long gone.

He has written several books and A Colne Scrapbook is a 141-page tome packed with photographs, drawings, newspaper articles, tickets and programmes from events over the years to give a snapshot of the town’s fascinating history.

A window display of items from Geoff's collection drew a lot of admirers and special visitors included Mrs Jean Ilott who was the last ever Mayoress of Colne before the local government re-organisation of 1974.

A man also made the journey from his home in Grassington for the event as he was born in the house in Lenches Road that was the home of well known Colne benefactor Peter Birtwistle.

A native of Colne who emigrated to Canada and died in 1927, Birtwistle left his fortune to the town where he was born and bred including a diamond ring in the trust of Colne Town Council for the Mayoress to wear at all civic events in the town.

* A Colne Scrapbook is available from Colne Book Shop priced at £40.