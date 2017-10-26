Colne pals’ mission for cancer charities

Championing the charities which cared for their loved ones during battles with terminal cancer are two Colne pals.

It won’t just be hair being cut but inspiring figures too when Elizabeth Hunting and Elizabeth Dillon brave the shave in aid of Pendleside Hospice and Macmillan Cancer Support.

“It’s amazing when you see how much the hospice does for people you love,” said Mrs Hunting, a college lecturer.

“You’ve got to be an extremely special person to work there because you’re not only dealing with people going through terminal illness, but all their family as well.”

And just like the Macmillan nurses, Mrs Hunting (40) is determined to stay strong and “be a good role model” for her children following the death of her sister, Beckie Salter, earlier this month.

“She was diagnosed with terminal bowel cancer 10 months ago and deteriorated rapidly,” said the mother-of-four.

“She was only 39 and worried about the effect her death would have on her four children.

“But her oldest son, Ben, is braving the shave with us – doing something to help people is a positive thing for him.”

Also having the utmost respect and admiration for the hospice staff and Macmillan nurses is 45 year-old Mrs Dillon, whose father died of cancer six years ago.

“I want to give something back because the care my dad received at the hospice was second-to-none,” she said. “The nurses will sit there all night with someone, talking and holding their hand. One of them was like family.”

Mrs Dillon, a full-time carer, is also determined to channel her grief positively to protect her two children.

Following her’s father’s death, her brother developed depression. It’s what led, she believes, to his suicide earlier this year.

“I blame cancer for my brother’s death because he couldn’t handle it when our dad died,” she said.

“It’s why I’m worried about my son, as it’s had a big effect on him.

“If I was to do something stupid, the negative chain of events would continue. So doing something for charity creates a positive ripple-effect: you make friends and meet amazing people.

“If you stay positive,” she added, “you get something back.”

The event will take place at Betty Rose’s Boutique, Colne, at 1pm, on Tuesday, and there will be a two-hour block giving anyone the chance to have their head shaved.

To make a donation to Pendleside Hospice, please visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/elizabeth-dillon2

Or to donate to Macmillan Cancer Support, please log on to www.justgiving.com/

fundraising/elizabeth-

hunting