Colne Park's Head Boy and Head Girl take to radio with aplomb

Colne Park High School's Head Boy and Head Girl have taken advantage of a unique opportunity to get hands-on experience of the radio industry as they represented the school at the 2BR Studios.



Head Boy, Adam Martin, and Head Girl, Georgia Parry, had a tour of the radio production studios as well as gaining hands on experience of presenting from the staff. Far from just being spectators, the pair recorded the school's radio item, which will be aired for one week from October 6th to the 12th during the breakfast, lunchtime, and drive-time shows.

“It was a real privilege to watch our Head Boy and Girl recording Park High School’s radio item at 2BR," said Mr Rory Schofield, Head of Year 11. "They were treated to a tour of the offices and studios and even got to watch live as the afternoon DJ, Olly Houldsworth, broadcast to Lancashire."

Victoria Barker, Marketing Account Manager at 2BR, commended the fantastic skill and adaptability shown by the students whilst recording and said: “It really does sound fabulous.”