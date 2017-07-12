Colne pupils take part in huge worship event at Ewood Park

A host of students from a Colne school have taken part in a huge stadium worship event at Ewood Park for St James’ Lower Darwen’s South African Cross Culture Event.

Pupils from Christ Church Church of England Primary School in Colne joined thousands of other children from across Lancashire to be linked via a live stream with their South African counterparts to encourage all participants to embrace difference.

Welcomed by Rt Rev. Philip North, Bishop of Burnley, participants were encouraged to wear their true colours, with Bishop North even tearing open his shirt to reveal his true colours, as an Arsenal fan.

“There's a wonderful sense of joy and expectation in the stadium; the children are so delighted to be here," the Bishop said. "We have amazing church schools across the County and it’s great to be able to bring so many of them together to give them a sense of being part of something much bigger.”

The spectacular event involved South African music, worship, puppetry, an appearance by Christian storyteller Bob Hartman, and an alternative take on the famous Good Samaritan story involving rival Blackburn and Burnley FC fans.

The whole experience was beamed live to a similar gathering of youngsters from churches in Blackburn Diocese’s twin Diocese of Bloemfontein in South Africa as part of ‘Mission Possible’, a week of events and celebrations.