Colne set for 1940s/50s extravaganza

From music to dancing, food to prizes, a highly-anticipated 1940s/50s-themed night in Colne is set to wow one and all.

Taking place at The Exchange Project at St. John's Methodist Church on Albert Road in Colne on Saturday, May 13th at 7:30pm, there will be a jaunty soundtrack provided by the Swing City Big Band and inevitable dancing to boot.

There will also be a prize for the best dressed couple on show. Individual tickets cost £10 - a family ticket costs £25 - with a meal included in the price, and those interested or looking for more details can ring or text Janet Parker on 07870 669 814 for tickets.