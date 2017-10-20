Colne Town Council's spook-tacular Halloween

Colne Town Council has announced plans for its spook-tacular Halloween celebration complete with competitions, fancy dress, pumpkins, and a day out for the whole family.

Taking place on Saturday, October 28th the town council's event will feature three fabulously frightening competitions to be judged by local artist, Keith Melling and a fang-tastic Fancy Dress Competition.

There will also be a children’s pumpkin competition and a competition for the best business window display (both of which are free, but call 01282 861 888 ahead of time) with prizes kindly donated by Unique Clean.

Councillor Ash Sutcliffe, Chairman of Colne Town Council’s Events Committee, said: "The brilliant, spine-tingling Halloween event is going from strength to strength.

"The events run by Colne Town Council not only benefit the local businesses and the community, but also help to promote the town and bring more people to see our unique town," Ash added. "Halloween in Colne is a brilliant day out for all the family."

Throughout the day, from 9am to 4pm, there will be Mystical Market Stalls, fun fair rides, crafts, and Gruesome Story Telling at Colne Library, while Helen Green’s Dance Academy will also be performing at 3pm.