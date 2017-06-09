Community rallies to help cancer mum get lifesaving treatment

The true spirit of kindness is alive and well in a tightknit community that is pulling together to raise funds desperately needed to pay for treatment for a young mum who is battling cancer.

Azmet Mohammed of Yellow Cars in Barnoldswick with the collection box to help raise funds for cancer victim Sarah Reed.

A good samaritan who heard about the race to raise £180,000 towards treatment for Sarah Reed has organised a "pop up" shop next week for Sarah Reed who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 which has since spread to her lungs, ovaries and brain.

Fund raisers have already raised £6,700 for Sarah, who is from Sabden, but now lives in Sough, towards the £90,000 she needs for the first round of treatment at the Hallwang Private Oncology Clinic in Germany.

The shop will run all next week at 56, Victoria Road, Earby, and there will be a selection of new and used items and also a raffle with dozens of fantastic prizes donated by local people and businesses.

The opening hours for Monday to Friday are 9-15am to 4-30pm and 9-15am to 2-30pm on the Saturday (June 17th) with the big raffle draw at noon.

And Barnoldswick based taxi firm Yellow Cars, which is run by five brothers, has set up a collection box at their office for Sarah.

Sarah said: "A lot of people have messaged me to ask what they can do to help so that has been really encouraging.

"Family, friends and the whole community has been so supportive."

Sarah, who has a 10-year-old daughter Chloe, married her partner Lee in a fairytale wedding in March

Her bravery at coping with the devastating news that the cancer has spread has touched the hearts of people across Lancashire who are determined to do something to help Sarah.

A former carer who is originally from Sabden, where her parents Kevin and Wendy Monk still live, Sarah attended Padiham Primary School and Billington's St Augustine's RC High School.

Proceeds from an event called The Big Jam at the White Lion in Earby were donated to Sarah's fund and in August a grand charity fun day will be held in Great Harwood. This has been organised by Lee's former schoolfriends.

To find out more about the pop up shop go to Help Send Sarah to Germany on facebook or to make a donation go to https://www.go-fundme.com//saving-sarah-life.