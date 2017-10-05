Competition searching for Lancashire's next star chef

A Burnley food and drink supplier is on the hunt for Lancashire's next star chef in the Country Range Student Chef Challenge 2017/2018.

Birchall Foodservice - which supplies cafes, restaurants, pubs, care homes, schools, colleges, universities, and caterers - is urging more students to enter the challenge, which requires teams of three students to develop a three-course, three-cover menu demonstrating their own unique interpretation of this year’s ‘Around the World in Three Spices’ theme.

The teams have a maximum budget of £15-worth of ingredients for all three covers and a different fresh or ground spice (single or bespoke blend) must be used in each of the courses. The recipes need to be tried and tested to ensure students are able to prepare, cook and present the full menu within a 90-minute period.

“Lancashire has a great history of producing some amazing chefs so we’re delighted to be supporting this fantastic competition," said Birchall Foodservice’s Louise Birchall. "The challenge is an amazing experience for the students. We would love to see another victory for the north so we’re urging more lecturers, colleges, and students to get involved!”

Now in its 24th year, the Student Chef Challenge is also a fantastic opportunity for students to gain real employment in professional kitchens, highlighted by 2016 winner Emily Bucknall from Loughborough College recently gaining a job at Sat Bains Michelin-starred restaurant.

Details of each course including full recipes, methodology showing menu development and understanding of the theme plus full costings and images must be submitted by the 30th November 2017 for the paper judging stage.

Lecturers can submit and complete the full team entries via www.countryrangestudentchef.co.uk or can download the PDF entry form and send it to the freepost address or email it to studentchef@countryrange.co.uk.