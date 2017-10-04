Competition was hot in annual Burnley road race

Rain did not dampen the spirits of 120 runners who took part in the 31st annual Burnley Fire 10k run.



Although competitor numbers were lower than usual, there was still a great atmosphere as the runners set off from Burnley Fire Station on Sunday morning.

Pictured at the finishing line of the Burnley Fire 10k race are organiser Dave Clegg (right) with Jason Whittaker and Kim Coffey, who each clocked personal best finishing times this year.

Over the years the event has raised thousands of pounds for Pendleside Hospice and the Firefighters charity and runners of all abilities over the age of 15 take part.

The race attracts both keen amateurs and seasoned running club members and everyone who took part was presented with a commemorative medal.

There were also prizes in different categories.

Race organiser and entrant, Dave Clegg, who is head of administative support at Burnley Fire Station, said: “The numbers were lower this year but it was still a fantastic event and I would like to thank everyone who took part.”